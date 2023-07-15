The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

Basketball: Tamworth Thunderbolts overcome top-ranked Hills Hornets

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 16 2023 - 7:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coming into the 2023 season, most people involved in Tamworth basketball expected the Thunderbolts to take some time to find their feet back in the state league senior men's competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.