A MAN has been killed in a motorbike crash two days after another young rider lost his life in Tamworth.
New England police confirmed the 29-year-old died from his injuries in Moree hospital in the early hours of Saturday, July 15.
The man was riding a motorbike on Tycannah Street about 2am when he lost control and crashed.
New England police were called to the scene and found the 29-year-old on the side of the road with critical injuries.
Officers tried desperately to save the man and started CPR.
He was then rushed to Moree hospital in a critical condition for emergency treatment.
Despite the best efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries in hospital and died on Saturday morning.
Police said a crime scene was set-up on Tycannah Street and officers examined the roadway and the bike as part of their investigation.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, including the moments leading up to the accident.
A report will now be prepared for the coroner.
It's the second deadly crash of its kind in the region in as many days after a young Tamworth man was killed in the early hours of Thursday, July 13.
The 20-year-old died at the scene on the New England Highway at Kootingal after crashing his motorbike into a guard rail.
The crash shut the highway for several hours while officers combed the roadway. Investigations into the cause of that crash are continuing.
