Ironbark Herefords' Isabella Spencer goes from fashion to the feedlot

By Rebecca Nadge
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:00pm
Ironbark Hereford's Isabella Spencer, Barraba, manages the on-property feedlot. After starting out by purchasing saleyard cattle, the feedlot is now headed towards exclusively Ironbark blood. Picture supplied.
Strange as it may seem, the worlds of marketing luxury fashion brands and stud beef cattle have more in common than you might realise - something Ironbark Herefords' Isabella Spencer has discovered.

