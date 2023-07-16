WHAT events do you want to see in your own backyard?
Tamworth Regional Council is pushing ahead with plans for a new multi-million dollar tourism precinct to draw more visitors to the city.
The Leader can confirm a consultant is on deck to help council develop a business case - a justification for the project - for the tourism precinct strategy.
Council's project manager Lisa McMahon said their will be "extensive engagement" with the community and industry stakeholders in the development of the strategy.
"Later this month, local residents and businesses will have the opportunity to provide their initial input through a short survey about tourism and events in the Tamworth region," she said.
Architectural designs for the tourism precinct reveal The Big Golden Guitar would be relocated, and a 'Country Music and Equine Centre of Excellence' would be built if the plans are given the green light.
The tourism centre - which is earmarked for the old athletics track near the AELEC - is also expected to include a high-rise hotel, restaurants, rodeo museum, and multi-purpose function centre.
As well as the precinct, an 'events strategy' and business case is also being developed.
At the time, mayor Russell Webb said the tourism plans would help Tamworth secure the title of the events and country capital of NSW.
"Tamworth has always been on the front foot," Cr Webb said.
"We've always pushed very hard to make our place the place of choice for people to come and set up businesses, to come and live, and to come and grow their family."
The strategies are expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
