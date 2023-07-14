A decision on the future of West Tamworth Railway Station and the Tamworth Station Master's Residence has moved a step closer with the NSW Government opening the first round of community consultation to prioritise the current and future use of the unused historic precinct.
Transport for NSW northern region director Anna Zycki said the first round of consultation would explore the community's values and attitudes towards the two sites, while a second round of consultation - to be carried out later in the year - would test options and gather additional feedback.
Tamworth Regional Council's heritage committee chair and councillor Helen Tickle is encouraging locals to speak up.
"Community stakeholder feedback will guide Transport NSW to develop suggestions for the preservation, current and future use of these buildings," she said.
The West Tamworth Railway Station was built in 1878, and was the first railway station in Tamworth - and at the time was the terminus for the northern rail line from Sydney. The line was being used up until the early 1980s.
Tamworth Historical Society member Melinda Gill said the rail line to West Tamworth was significant for the city, playing a significant role in the overland transport of goods, such as wool, which helped to boost the local economy.
"There were three days of celebrations when it was opened," she said.
Tamworth Station Master's Residence was built in 1877 as the manse for the nearby Wesleyan Church, but was separated from the church building when the railway was extended from Tamworth in 1881.
"The Station Master's Residence is in a better condition than West Tamworth Railway Station as it has had some previous work done on it, but has been vacant for many years now," Ms Gill said.
"The station building is a much bigger task with termites, asbestos and lead paint issues which will entail removing all but the original brick shell; restoring the station will be a long process, but we don't want to lose it."
Ms Gill and Cr Tickle would like to see both buildings restored for community use - a space for local organisations or businesses to use.
Cr Tickle said there was a strong desire to preserve the Station Master's Residence and perhaps create an artist's residence.
Ms Zycki said the West Tamworth Railway Station had been given local historical significance under Tamworth Regional Council's Local Environment Plan; the Tamworth Station Master's Residence was also listed on the State Heritage Register.
"While funding hasn't been allocated to redeveloping the sites, we are taking an important first step by speaking to the community about how we can best use the sites in the future," Ms Zycki said.
The first round of consultation for the West Tamworth Railway Station and Tamworth Station Master's Residence closes Sunday July 30.
Feedback can be provided online at yoursay.transport.nsw.gov.au/tamworthassets
