Earlier this month, I travelled to the Tweed Shire in Northern NSW for the first Regional Cities NSW meeting hosted outside of Sydney.
Regional cities represented at the meeting in addition to Tamworth and Tweed were Albury, Armidale, Bathurst, Dubbo, Goulburn, Lismore and Orange.
The Tweed Shire, with a population of more than 97,000 people was recently classified as a 'Regional Strategic Area', based on its proximity to the major centres of the Gold Coast and Brisbane as well as to Gold Coast Airport.
We were taken on a tour of the local area to see some recently completed key developments as well as the site of some future projects.
We also had a day visiting Lismore Shire, including visits to a sewage treatment plant and waste facility, Lismore Regional Airport, Albert Park Baseball Complex and Trinity Catholic College.
READ ALSO:
The resilience of the Lismore community is truly inspiring as they continue to face incredible challenges in recovering from the devastating flood events in early.
It's not until you see Lismore for yourself and talk to those who live there that you can begin to fathom what they have experienced and how immense and overwhelming the task of recovery is.
While in Lismore, Regional Cities NSW took the opportunity to advocate for a statewide solution to regional freight choke points.
Member councils see that while significant planning and coordination of freight-based infrastructure is ongoing for the state road network, no such planning is undertaken of the local road network - and this is actually the majority of the NSW road network.
We are very aware in Tamworth that freight transport networks are not defined by local government boundaries and a coordinated response is needed to identify constraints and provide viable solutions.
It's good news that Regional Cities NSW has secured funding from the NSW Government to develop a Program Business Case, to demonstrate the significance of local road freight choke points and identify viable solutions to such constraints.
The final business case is required to be completed by 30 September this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.