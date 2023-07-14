TO THE passerby it might have looked like a hazard reduction burn, but the flames on the edge of Tamworth's CBD actually tell a very different story.
A cultural burn was held on Locks Lane on Friday, July 14, by Indigenous rangers, Fire and Rescue NSW crews and Local Land Services.
Behind the flames, was something much more meaningful. The tradition, which has been reignited in the city in recent years, is a way of helping heal the land.
The burn was first planned for NAIDOC Week last week before the weather put a stop to it.
Tamworth Walaaybaa Ranger Ben Kent said this is the rangers' second year taking part in the cultural practice.
"It's about the cultural practices, the meaning and stories behind that," he said.
"It's really good for our mob, as a community to get in and do that more often. It's traditional practices we are bringing back."
The cool, controlled fire helps to burn off overgrown vegetation, allowing for native flora and fauna to thrive once again.
"We've got our mower and brush-cutters. We've got in some mitigation lines, so we can control [the fire] within those line," Mr Kent said
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Peter Nugent said the team backed the cultural burn practices, which not only brings community representatives together, but also assists in reducing the fire risk.
"By reducing the load so we don't get the fires that get out of control," Inspector Nugent said.
"So if we can get into it, we can burn it on our own terms."
Tamworth councillor and the Director of the Gomeroi Cultural Academy Marc Sutherland said it's a chance to return fire back onto country.
"We know the benefits of the fire of country and the ability for story to continue and cultural to be practice in Tamworth as it has been for thousands of years," he said.
The Walaaybaa Rangers and Local Land Services will be completing additional burns around the Locks Lane area on July 17, July 24, and July 28.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
