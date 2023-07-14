The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Ancient cultural practice completed on Locks Lane, Tamworth

RC
By Rachel Clark
July 14 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TO THE passerby it might have looked like a hazard reduction burn, but the flames on the edge of Tamworth's CBD actually tell a very different story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.