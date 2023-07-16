The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jonny Flor, Molly Lee and Taylor Jordan Jarrett's suspicious blaze case delayed in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonny Flor, Molly Lee and Taylor Jordan Jarrett are all accused of lighting the fire at a house on Cossa Street. Picture file
Jonny Flor, Molly Lee and Taylor Jordan Jarrett are all accused of lighting the fire at a house on Cossa Street. Picture file

LAWYERS for three people accused of torching a house in Tamworth have hit back against police for lengthy delays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.