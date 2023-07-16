LAWYERS for three people accused of torching a house in Tamworth have hit back against police for lengthy delays.
Jonny Flor did not appear in Tamworth Local Court when his defence solicitor Alex Floyd said it was time to get moving in the matter of exactly what happened when a fire broke out at a house on Cossa Street in West Tamworth.
The push back came after police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington requested a 10-week adjournment to sift through a "voluminous" brief of evidence against the three co-accused.
"The brief is compliant but we're seeking an adjournment for charge certification," she told the court.
Flor, 19, Molly Lee 20, and Taylor Jordan Jarrett, 21, are all accused of intentionally or recklessly damaging a house on Cossa Street by fire or explosion between 1:20am and 2:06am on May 3, 2022.
Flor is also facing one charge of concealing a serious indictable offence.
Mr Floyd said granting a 10-week adjournment would mean the matter would go beyond the six months the police have to certify charges against the 19-year-old.
"This is the first I've heard that it's a compliant brief," Mr Floyd said.
"This is the fourth time I've appeared in this matter when there hasn't been any further material served on me."
Solicitors for Lee and Jarrett also told the court they had not received any updated material.
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed to adjourn the matter for charge certification until September.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council.
