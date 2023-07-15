In the 2022 Senate Estimates, questions asked of the Labor election commitment made in 2022 of $580 million for the construction of housing for domestic violence victims in Tamworth revealed that the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts had no record of such a commitment. Their own commitment.
Another election commitment in rural health was the Urgent Care Clinic for Tamworth, announced to be in place by July 1, 2023, and we are still yet to see this happen.
Correlations between increased costs of living, increased working visa wages, shortages in housing, reduced allocation of mental health visits under Medicare and the ill-informed government policy implementation of 60-day dispensing imposed on community pharmacies, all indicate the fatal diagnosis of rural towns losing their essential life source, and that is, access to health services and an economy.
Just like a doctor can't diagnose a disorder without understanding the cause and symptoms, so too must our politicians and the policy brains trust behind them.
Right now, all we are seeing is band-aids be applied, this is not the right diagnosis or treatment.
The band aids are starting to roll out, like the incentive to have placements in rural universities to attract rural doctors. But the band aid is not the right solution because this is the wound, where are the doctors going to live?
How will the medical facility afford to pay the doctors when the costs of power to keep the lights on in the clinic are rising and they too will have to cut jobs, just like our community pharmacies.
Where are the doctors going to send their children to play sports when there are no sponsors to support the local clubs because the community pharmacies have closed down? And why would you move to a rural community in Australia if there is not an incentive to do so, as costs of living in rural areas are the same as everywhere else but you get less services because the businesses have closed, due to the rising costs of power and wages?
The Nationals/Liberal Government delivered record funding for schools, hospitals, Medicare, mental health, aged care, women's safety and disability support.
To recap what our differential diagnosis was on our economy and to address rural health, here are just a few:
We know that housing and cost of living is an essential component in attracting people to the regions, to address the National Housing crisis and cost of living we:
Unlike Labor, increasing costs for businesses to hire apprentices and working visa employees we committed to:
Building the regions is what we do, because we understand that without infrastructure you have nothing to grow with.
A Nationals/Liberal approach is a well-considered and informed approach, as is a differential diagnosis. We don't believe in band-aids or quick fixes.
Regional Australians share this approach because we see the correlation between all aspects that affect the whole a lot clearer.
We know that Labor are very good at promising a 'cure all' solution, a 'wonder pill' to fix all ails, but instead we end up with a placebo effect, where we tell ourselves the solution has improved after a dummy treatment, and a placebo effect is certainly not going to sustain, treat or cure the needs of regional community health.
