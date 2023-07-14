Spot the three-time Olympic champion during the highly-anticipated Tamworth International Eventing CCN competition being held at the equine centre this weekend.
It is rumoured that Australian Olympian Shane Rose will be riding some of his up-and-coming horses among the 380 steeds entered to compete at the AELEC on July 15 and 16.
Organiser of the event, Sharmayne Spencer, said of the 380 horses going through the eight grades, there will be 50 centimetre jumps for pony club kids right through to high-level four-star fences for the Olympians.
"Entry is free and spectators are more than welcome. It's a fabulous day of spectating," Ms Spencer said.
"There's water jumps, roll tops and ditches and brushes for everybody [riding a horse] to jump, which we're all excited about."
Dressage and showjumping will be held in the nearby arenas.
Spectators are encouraged to bring a fold-out chair for when the event leaps into action on Saturday, with dressage starting at 8am, showjumping at 10.30am, and three hours of cross country kicking off at 1.30pm.
Sunday is the day to spot the Olympian hopefuls as the more experienced horse people put their skills and mounts to the test in the showjumping which starts at 8.30am before finishing up about 2.30pm.
