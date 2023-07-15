Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is encouraging the community to take part in the NSW Government's consultation around an integrated arts, culture and creative industry policy.
A community meeting at Tamworth Community Centre in Darling Street at 12pm on Tuesday, August 15, run by Create NSW will provide an opportunity for industry stakeholders, theatre enthusiasts, event goers and art lovers to hear about the plans the state government has and provide feedback.
Tamworth is synonymous with the Toyota Country Music Festival, but our live music scene is not limited to 10 days in January.
Throughout the year our region hosts exceptional arts, entertainment, cultural and sporting activities which all play a part in boosting our local economy.
Council's Director of Growth and Prosperity Jacqueline O'Neill said as the fastest growing inland regional city in NSW, TRC welcomes the opportunity to meet with NSW Minister for the Arts, John Graham.
"We will be seeking support from the NSW Government to deliver key strategic programs as outlined in council's Blueprint 100 which includes infrastructure and visitor programs such as the proposed arts and cultural precinct to meet and grow our art, culture and creative industries," she said
READ ALSO:
The consultation in August will come after a particularly busy few months for the region's visitor economy, following the 2023 National Cutting Horse Association Futurity at AELEC, Hats off to Country, the NRL West Tigers vs Rabbitohs match, A Winter's Night on Fitzroy event, and multiple sporting carnivals.
Council's entertainment venues manager Peter Ross said the policy consultation could not come at a better time for regional NSW.
"Acknowledging and highlighting the creative industries in an arts and culture policy is fundamental to the sustainability of the arts as it's the people that underpin arts activities," Mr Ross said.
"Regional NSW is perfectly placed to grow and attract creative industries, and Tamworth's plans to accommodate this growth fits perfectly into the governments thinking on not only arts and culture but tourism, night time economy, jobs and of course music," he said.
Members of the public must register to attend by visiting www.eventbrite.com.au
