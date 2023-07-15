The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Have Your Say

Community meeting an opportunity for arts and culture policy input

By Tamworth Regional Council
July 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth residents are encouraged to take part in the NSW Government's consultation meeting on August 15 about an integrated arts, culture and creative industry policy.
Tamworth residents are encouraged to take part in the NSW Government's consultation meeting on August 15 about an integrated arts, culture and creative industry policy.

Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is encouraging the community to take part in the NSW Government's consultation around an integrated arts, culture and creative industry policy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.