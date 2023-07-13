The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kyle Phillip Cloake sentenced in Tamworth court after outburst at home

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:08pm, first published July 13 2023 - 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.