Council has resolved to send a delegation to a major water conference in South Australia to nail down some solutions to the region's lack of water security.
Tamworth will send mayor Russell Webb and council's water and waste director Bruce Logan to the Murray Darling Association's 79th National Conference in September.
At its latest meeting, councillors voted in favour of attending the conference, selecting Cr Webb and Mr Logan for the task of representing the region.
The Tamworth delegation will seek more information on how to implement the "cutting-edge" water purification plant it has in the works alongside more general strategies for drought planning and water management.
The Murray Darling Association is an alliance of local governments in the Murray-Darling Basin in which members share information and lobby the government to change water regulations.
Conference attendees will discuss a range of issues including flood impacts, water security, and the state of the Murray Darling river.
The conference will be held at Murray Bridge, South Australia, and attract a cadre of important political figures including both the federal and NSW water ministers, plus their shadow minister counterparts.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property.
