More people are looking to Uralla as a residential destination, and this could lead to a rate rise hitting the small town's rural property owners hardest.
Interest in the quaint tablelands country town is not just coming from the national broadcaster, or the federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.
Uralla mayor Robert Bell said some unique properties had recently been sold, and the Valuer General of NSW - the state's land value calculator - will be taking note, using recent sales to determine ratepegging.
With this in mind, Uralla Shire Council is assessing the need for a possible increase in rates as rural land has seen "huge" increases in value, he said.
A base amount is paid to council by every rateable property, and on top of that is a further amount calculated off land value.
But residents who don't live in rural areas won't necessarily avoid the potential rate rises.
"It's a double whammy, unfortunately," Cr Bell said.
The base rate will also be affected, as it balances pricing so one community is not paying a disproportionate amount in rates.
Cr Bell said rates could jump about 11 per cent for rural ratepayers, although it will depend on how much the individual property valuations have risen.
"I think that for lots of reasons people want to live in Uralla," Cr Bell said.
"We need to work with the rural community, given there's now a lot of talk about going into another drought cycle, and be aware of how that's going to influence across the whole community."
