I refer to the story in the Northern Daily Leader on July 14, "REZ is a dog's breakfast, says mayor".
There is plenty of blame that can be easily apportioned to the National Party for the sighting of the Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) around this state right in the electoral backyards of many National Party MP's in terms of poor planning and abysmal consultation.
The REZ's were introduced by the former state Liberal/National Government during 2020 and the justification for the lack of community consultation was the pandemic. However, that shouldn't release our local MP and former minister, The Honourable Mr Anderson from any blame.
What was he doing during those cabinet discussions about the REZ and their impact on rural residents? Why didn't he direct-mail impacted residents or take to social media and emails asking people to comment?
Given the REZ outcomes, its difficult to imagine he or his colleagues cared.
I left the Nationals because of the recklessness of electricity privatisation proposed by Baird/Stoner/Anderson to be the great saviour for regional NSW that was supposed to see a $6 billion account set up to fund infrastructure around rural/regional NSW.
Later when it was evident that fund was largely frittered away in Sydney, the state Lib/Nats sold the Snowy Hydro with another empty promise by Berejiklian/Barilaro/Anderson that every cent of $4.15 billion would be spent in rural NSW.
Tamworth is testament to the fiscal neglect by the former state government in terms or water infrastructure and security, road funding, hospital funding etc.
Never be in any doubt ever, what parties created the energy mess and issues we now struggle with.
The disappointing feature of electricity privatisation is that it thwarted the ability to have a uniform transition to renewable energy. Now with privatised coal fired power stations closing and dismantling our power stations at a frenetic pace, we need alternatives fast.
City-centric politicians and bureaucrats rarely care about the impacts, appearance or amenity of rural NSW. That's why people elect politicians they think will actually stand up for their region.
With Labor government's at both state and commonwealth level, it's easy for our National representatives at each tier of government to demonstrate they now have a set of gonads. But with respect we needed them to speak up against their party and government's decisions when in power and address the issues that now dog rural NSW.
That didn't happen on electricity, it didn't happen on water, it didn't happen on funding outcomes, it didn't happen on land-use conflicts between farmers and miners because our Nat MP's were asleep, indolent and on occasion basking in the glory of their own vanity.
Now rural residents are largely left with a mess to address.
Everyone pays with exorbitant electricity bills, funding infrastructure for transmission lines, reliability concerns, environmental destruction and questions about end of life remediation of these projects.
I'd like to understand how these projects deliver pre-privatisation affordable and reliable energy into the future and was my former $100 per month utility bill just a very distant memory?
We need to ensure each proposal addresses the concerns of residents and the impacts to infrastructure and amenity of our regions.
I hope the largely National Party mayor's unfortunately named Coalition of Renewable Energy Mayors group will achieve where their National Party comrades elsewhere failed.
Mark Rodda, South Tamworth
The Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc (TRRRA) is a non-profit association whose charter is to represent to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and other government bodies on behalf of TRC residents on matters that affect their interests by any person, organisation, or government body.
The below comments are made as a matter of public interest to assist the Tamworth Regional Council in its decision making.
We question council's first phase of asbestos remediation works on Ray Walsh House council offices of completely stripping out the interior of the building below ceiling level at a tendered cost of $900,000.
TRC informed the public by way of the Northern Daily Leader on June 17, 2022, and was quoted as saying, "...We've known about the asbestos containing material for many years, but it is always contained within the ceiling space...In this instance, because we have to replace the heating and cooling systems, we have to remove the false ceiling to be able to do that work, and that exposes them to the material...".
In light of the above statement by TRC, why are they spending $900,000 dollars on phase one of completely stripping out the interior walls?
The major problem with the asbestos has been stated publicly as replacing the heating and cooling systems and removing the asbestos lagging which necessitates the removal the false ceiling to be able to do that work that in turn exposes occupants to the asbestos material.
We seek an explanation from TRC on why work is being commenced on the lower priority remediation of the walls first. We ask if that work will result in the walls being restored to original condition after the asbestos has been removed?
We request TRC to explain why the lower priority work on the walls is being done first and why they have not concentrated on fixing the problem in replacing heating and cooling system in the ceilings and that asbestos removal to necessitate the ceiling works?
The question is also put, that if the asbestos issue was known for many years, why was there not a program put in place for orderly remediation of the problem?
We also ask, if TRC is proposing to spend $4 million to remediate the asbestos in the building, why is it being canvassed that the TRC may not move staff back into the building or that it may be used for other purposes or perhaps sold?
We suggest it is likely that a four-story building with similar facilities might cost in the vicinity of $40 million or more to replace by rebuilding.
Ray Walsh House is an iconic building, with echoes of the brutalist architectural style of the mid-20th century, which anchors the central business district. It will add to the probable regeneration of the area now underway with the building of the University of New England central campus on the old velodrome site.
More to the point, we put to the TRC and in particular the TRC councillors, who were elected to protect the ratepayers' interest, that we look to you to guard those interests.
Any action that amounts to reckless disregard of those interests of ratepayers should be regarded as discreditable and reprehensible.
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc
When Bonza Airlines hit Tamworth Airport not long ago, tempting Tamworthians with cheap flights to Surfers Paradise, Melbourne and other destinations, our mayor and entourage all got excited and jumped on the plane to pump the new airline and what it means to Tamworth.
I new then it wouldn't last six months; in fact Bonza has cut about 27 destinations already and Tamworth is in there as well.
This airline is just another example of a long line of other airlines that have come to set up in Tamworth and pour honey in our ears and tempt us with cheap flights, and then gone onto flopping in a big heap in a short period of time.
I'm a simple man. People must think Tamworth is this huge metropolitan city with a population of half a million people to be able to sustain these airlines.
The truth is, we are still a large country town with a population that cannot support new airlines that want to fly all over the country side.
These services can't put enough bums on seats, and then they go bye bye and then people that don't utilise the service want to know what happened to it.
Well I guess we will know for sure come August 1.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
So incredibly amused reading about Bronnie Taylor and Kevin Anderson from the Nationals bleat on about something needing to change in relation to recruiting regional doctors and the rorting of the locum system in Wednesday's Leader (12/7).
Hmmm, what happened in the past 12 years of Liberal/National government? I repeat for 12 years.
Anderson/Taylor = credibility = zero.
Denise McHugh, Hillvue
It's astounding the Whitehaven coal mine extension in North West NSW has been approved in the current climate (Court backs green light on huge coal mine expansion, 9/7).
We have just witnessed out-of-control wildfires in Canada and record-breaking heat-waves across Europe.
With another El Nino on its way to Australia, we are not immune to the drought conditions that preceded the Black Summer fires of 2019 to 2020.
This project is set to release 480 tonnes of carbon emissions globally. When the mining and burning of coal is fuelling these disasters, how can this possibly be in the public interest?
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa
PM Albanese has bet everything, including his Government Gunyah, in his quest to get the Voice over the line.
If it doesn't, I bet Mark Twain's, "When all is said and done; more was said, than done," will be cicada-like, loudly shrilling in the PM's ears.
Howard Hutchins, Chirnside Park
There's no doubt the current Australian Federal government led by Labor's Anthony Albanese, has - just like all previous governments of all persuasions - achieved some excellent outcomes.
However, on the matters of Australia's energy policies, and the proposed direct "Voice to Parliament" PM Albanese, and his cabinet should have heeded Groucho Marx's: "Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies".
Perhaps even more so, after PM Albanese's attack upon Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton over his "No" vote inclinations; particularly when it appears that close to 50 per cent (or more) Aussies of all origins, have the same "No" vote inclinations as Peter Dutton.
Which reminds me of Groucho's: "There's only two things you can start without a plan: a riot and a family, for everything else you need a plan," of which PM Albanese right now, I'm sure would agree with the former (and only a Groucho Marx, would dare comment on the latter).
Howard Hutchins, Chirnside Park
Scott Morrison rejects the findings of the Royal Commission which are adverse to him and which criticise his part in the Robodebt scheme.
He says the findings are wrong, unsubstantiated and contradicted by clear documentary evidence presented to the commission. And now Cronulla might take away his number one ticket.
Poor Scott. It must be just awful when other people believe he has done something wrong, no matter what he has tried to tell them.
Grant T W Agnew, Coopers Plains
The Member for New England, Barnaby Joyce is out of touch and has no policies for combating climate change. His latest idea is to invite people from the western suburbs of Sydney to join him in a protest march to Canberra against renewable energy ("Joyce calls for protest march on renewables", 10/7).
Is this because he is unable to rally support in his own electorate?
His statement "But it's really hard trying to convince people in country areas, because they're so engaged at their local bowling club or their local hall" suggests it might be.
The people of New England, like elsewhere in Australia, know decarbonisation is inevitable. As their representative, Joyce should be going in to bat for the optimal transmission line routes with undergrounding in sensitive locations, and the optimal community financial benefits.
If he doesn't, the opportunity will be lost.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
