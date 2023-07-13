Tributes are flowing from friends and family for a young Tamworth man killed in a crash in the early hours of Thursday.
The 20-year-old man is being remembered as a "great bloke", "much-loved brother" and "a forever-missed mate".
Police are now trying to piece together why the man lost control of his motorbike on the stretch of the New England Highway, near Kootingal, just before 1.30am.
He was riding his bike along the highway when the bike left the road and crashed into a guard rail.
He suffered critical injuries in the impact.
READ ALSO:
A passersby alerted emergency services who rushed to the scene.
Despite the best efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the 20-year-old died at the scene.
Oxley police cordoned off the area, and shut the highway between Sandy Road and Chelmsford Street at Kootingal.
They set-up a crime scene and investigators spent several hours examining the roadway and wreckage of the motorbike trying to piece together why the bike left the road and crashed.
Oxley detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash and will now prepare a report for the coroner.
Motorists were diverted around the scene while investigators worked at the the scene.
The road was reopened several hours after, once the crime scene was cleared.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.