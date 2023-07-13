The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tamworth man killed in motorbike crash on New England Highway

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
July 13 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The New England Highway near Kootingal has reopened on Thursday morning. Picture by Peter Hardin
The New England Highway near Kootingal has reopened on Thursday morning. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tributes are flowing from friends and family for a young Tamworth man killed in a crash in the early hours of Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.