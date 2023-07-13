Growing up, Jake Larkham couldn't help but look up to his brother, Kurt.
With seven years between the two, Larkham was consistently in awe of his older sibling, and it is because of him that the youngster took up basketball at 10 years old.
"He was a big part of Tamworth basketball," Larkham said.
"I just wanted to follow in his footsteps. He was always there to help out and mentor me."
A decade later, Larkham has forged his own way in the sport, and has become a key player for the Tamworth Thunderbolts as they pursue a spot in the 2023 State League finals.
Also read:
But the 20-year-old has not yet given up hope of playing alongside his big brother.
"There was the hope that he was going to play this season, but due to injuries with local basketball last year, he just couldn't make it onto the court," Larkham said.
"I'm pushing him every day, I always try to slip in some encouragement. I know Kane [Butler, Thunderbolts coach] would love to have him in the team."
Like his older brother, injuries struck Larkham in 2022, when he was a part of Tamworth's Youth League side.
After an ankle issue forced an early end to his year, Larkham hit the gym in the off-season and worked to improve his fitness.
In that time, he has also taken steps towards finding an ideal balance between his professional and personal lives, which the 20-year-old believes he has now struck.
"At the moment I've landed in disability support, which fits me really well," he said.
"I've only been there [at Northcott] for a month, but it's been a good month."
That bodes well for Larkham and the Thunderbolts, as they prepare for a double-header in Tamworth this weekend fresh from a massive upset victory over the Canberra Gunners Academy in round 14.
On Saturday, they will take on the Hills Hornets, and on Sunday they will face the Wagga Wagga Heat.
The first of those fixtures is likely to be one of Tamworth's toughest all year, as the Hornets are at the top of the table.
"Since they're the top team, I think we need to be as fresh as we can," Larkham said.
"We need to be ready and locked in to try and take them down."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.