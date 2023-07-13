The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Support from Tamworth community continues for business 2023 awards

By Newsroom
Updated July 13 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faery Meyer, Raymond McLaren and Linda Bourke from Andromeda Industries, Moonbi, which took out first place for customer service in manufacturing and construction during the 2022 Quality Business Awards. Picture file
Faery Meyer, Raymond McLaren and Linda Bourke from Andromeda Industries, Moonbi, which took out first place for customer service in manufacturing and construction during the 2022 Quality Business Awards. Picture file

MORE than 1600 nominations are in for the 2023 Quality Business Awards, and now the Tamworth Business Chamber is encouraging all businesses to accept their nod before Friday's deadline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.