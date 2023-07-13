MORE than 1600 nominations are in for the 2023 Quality Business Awards, and now the Tamworth Business Chamber is encouraging all businesses to accept their nod before Friday's deadline.
A total of 1,636 nominations for 667 individual businesses were received, which sees the 2023 Quality Business Awards - to be held in Tamworth - on par with last year's record-breaking numbers.
Tamworth Business Chamber president Matthew Sweeney said it was incredible to see this level of support from the community for local businesses.
"In 2022, we received 1727 nominations during an extended nominations period, so to see more than 1600 in a shorter time frame is just fantastic," he said.
"This has been an enormous effort by the community to nominate their favourite business and showcase and support local businesses that go above and beyond."
Judging for the 2023 Quality Business Awards is under way, and nominated businesses will have until 5pm, Friday July 14, to accept their nomination and have the opportunity to be crowned as winner of their respective category at the gala awards night this September.
"Any business which receives a nomination will be contacted directly by chamber staff via phone and receive an email with instructions on how to accept," Mr Sweeney said.
Finalists in the 2023 Quality Business Awards will be announced on Friday, August 18, and winners will be crowned at the gala dinner on Friday, September 8, at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Convention Centre (TRECC).
Tickets for the gala event will go on sale in the coming weeks. Visit www.tamworth.org.au for more details.
