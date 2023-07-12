The New England Highway has reopened near Tamworth after a deadly crash earlier on Thursday.
Police have confirmed a 20-year-old motorbike rider was killed near Kootingal just before 1.30am.
Emergency services rushed to the highway after reports a motorcycle had crashed.
Despite the best efforts of NSW Ambulance paramedics, the 20-year-old man died at the scene.
Oxley police cordoned off the area, and set-up a crime scene.
Initial investigations suggest the motorbike rider lost control, ran off the road and hit a guard rail, suffering critical injuries.
Officers combed the road as part of their investigations and will now prepare a report for the coroner.
The road has now reopened, and investigations continue.
A HIGHWAY on the edge of Tamworth remains closed on Thursday morning after a motorbike rider was killed.
The deadly crash occurred on the New England Highway at Kootingal overnight.
Emergency services rushed to the highway about 1am, and closed the road as they worked at the scene.
Police remain at the scene with crash investigators combing the roadway as part of the investigation into the fatal crash.
READ ALSO:
The highway is closed between Chelmsford Street and Sandy Road.
Live Traffic NSW said diversions are in place via Sandy Road, Tamworth Street, Denman Avenue and Chelmsford Street, for motorists travelling in both directions.
Live Traffic NSW said the diversion was suitable for heavy vehicles, but there was no estimate on when the road would reopen.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.