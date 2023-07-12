The Northern Daily Leader
Elderly man suffers injuries in Narrabri truck crash forcing highway closure

Updated July 12 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 3:40pm
Paramedics transported the man to Narrabri District Health Services. Picture from file
A 72-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a crash on the Newell Highway when his car was struck by a b-double truck in Narrabri on Wednesday.

