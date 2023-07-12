A 72-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a crash on the Newell Highway when his car was struck by a b-double truck in Narrabri on Wednesday.
A NSW police spokesperson confirmed the truck driver, a 48-year-old man, was uninjured in the collision which occurred 2 kilometres north of Killarney Gap Road on the highway.
Officers attached to Peel Highway Traffic and Highway Patrol Command have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A major highway has reopened after a 70-year-old man was hospitalised with minor injuries after a serious crash involving a car and truck in Narrabri on Wednesday.
The crash occurred on the Newell Highway near Killarney Gap Road before 1pm, with police, ambulance, and fire and rescue called to the scene.
Narrabri Fire and Rescue was called at 12.44pm and a Rural Fire Service truck was sent to assist.
A spokesperson for Fire and Rescue said the man was treated for minor injuries and transported by ambulance to Narrabri District Health Service. An ambulance spokesperson said his injuries were unclear.
The incident forced the closure of the Newell Highway near Killarney Gap Road in both directions, but the road was reopened before 3pm.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
