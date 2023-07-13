Local animal shelters are at "crisis point" and "bursting at the seams", Gunnedah dog and cat foster carer Linda Taylor says.
Ms Taylor is one of about six people living in the Gunnedah shire who recently joined up with the Australian Welfare League (AWL) to look after abandoned cats and dogs at their properties.
"Every shelter and every rescue place we talk to is full to capacity," Ms Taylor said.
"There are animals being re-homed, but it's just a vicious circle. There might be two animals put into adopted homes and the next week another three come in."
She said when the local pound was full, animals were sent to her and others in the local AWL group who care for them.
Some animals were even being dumped outside Ms Taylor's property, or carelessly thrown over her 1.8 metre fence. She said a puppy broke its leg when it fell to the ground.
"I've had people calling and saying they just cannot afford to keep their pets," Ms Taylor said.
"The other situation is people moving and they're not allowed to have pets where they go to. So, that's been a real heartbreaker for some people.
"I think maybe people should be given a bit of a chance because not everybody will abuse a rental when they've got a pet."
The lack of empathy towards animals infuriates Ms Taylor and a larger group of Gunnedah locals who are very passionate about the welfare of all animals.
The Gunnedah AWL group raise funds by selling second hand goods, often donated to them via the goodwill of other locals.
The money is used to help care for the foster animals - the bulk of which goes towards veterinary bills such as vet-checks, desexing, microchipping or more major health issues experienced by the pets.
Ms Taylor said the group had previously been with the RSPCA but made the move to the AWL official on March 18, with Ms Taylor saying, "the AWL is a fantastic animal welfare organisation".
"We are very much into trying to avoid cruelty and anything we think is amiss," she said.
"We also foster animals and get them back up to a healthy happy animal and get them into a loving home."
