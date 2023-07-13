Tamworth's PCYC (Police Citizens Youth Club) transformed into a hub of mystery-themed adventure this week as children put their detective skills to the test.
PCYC children's activity officer Ben Gray designed the game specifically for the mini-sleuths, sharing his long-time passion with the club's young minds.
"A lot of escape rooms aren't suited for kids, some of the puzzles can be too hard and whatnot so I thought if I could make it more age-appropriate it'd be a good idea for them," Mr Gray said.
And the escape-game aficionado knows his stuff, having completed nearly 150 escape rooms with his family since 2017. The Gray family even has a blog titled 'The Grayt Escapees' dedicated to tracking their escapades.
"Even having done that many, you still get surprised. The people who make these things are super creative," Mr Gray said.
Mr Gray's own creativity was on centre display as he sent kids racing in teams of five through a mental obstacle course in a competition to see who could reach the "million-dollar gem" first.
During the course of the day nearly five dozen kids eagerly lined up to see who could crack the codes fastest, working together to find clues and solve riddles which lead them to a safe with their ultimate prize: bragging rights.
"We won!" one of the kids said happily as her team cracked the safe at the end of the room.
The escape game was a breakout hit for the kids and Mr Gray said he's looking forward to running more games like it in the future.
"But it's harder to set this thing back up again each time [for the next team] than I thought it would be," he said with a laugh.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
