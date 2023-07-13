Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

Where and when: Tamworth Regional Gallery until August 20
Tamworth Regional Gallery recognises the leaders within our local First Nations community with the Dhurranmaygal Dhirrabuu "Outstanding Leaders" photography exhibition by local artist Danny Dalton, which is open now. The Gallery is also exhibiting "Dhiriyagu: For Our Elders", an exhibition by the Gomeroi Culture Academy. This exhibition is a collection of local weaving, painting, carvings, language and photographs that share the stories and legacies of the artists Elders.
Where and when: Rugby Park, Marius Street, July 15, from 1pm
Hosted by the Tamworth Rugby Union Sporting Club, Ladies' Day is back again for 2023, with live music from Jarred Taylor Music, Fashions on the Field, raffles, lucky door prizes, and an auction of our 2023 Ladies' Day commemorative jerseys, it is sure to be a day not to miss.
The dress code is black and white.
Join us for a day at the rugby, raising money for domestic violence relief with Tamworth Family Support Services.
Visit www.tamworthrugby.com.au for details
Where and when: No.1 Oval, Kable Ave, July 15, from 11am to 6pm
Join the Tamworth Swans to celebrate Ladies Day 2023.This year's theme is all white.
The club as two packages of tickets: The No 1 package ($20) includes entry to the function at No 1 Oval, with a grazing board, complimentary drink on arrival and entry to raffles. BYO liquid refreshments.
The Post Office Hotel Package ($40) include the No 1 package, along with a bar tab at the Post Office Hotel for evening celebrations with the Jimmy Craz Band.
Tickets online.
READ ALSO:
Where and when: Tamworth Speedway, Bowlers Lane, 15 July, 4pm to 5.30pm
Monster Thrillmasters LIVE!! is the ultimate event for thrill-seekers, offering an adrenaline-fuelled evening of high-speed action, heart-pumping stunts, and jaw-dropping performances, featuring monster trucks, flame throwing jetvan, comedy cars, fireworks and much more.
Watch in awe as some of the world's best drivers and riders push the limits of what's possible, performing death-defying stunts and executing precision manoeuvres at breakneck speeds. You'll see everything from high-flying motocross jumps to gravity-defying monster truck stunts.
But the excitement doesn't stop there - in between the main events, spectators will be treated to plenty of other entertaining activities. It's the perfect way to spend an evening with friends or family.
Gates open at 2pm, with the main program starting at 4pm.
Visit destinationtamworth.com.au for details. Cost: $2 to $150
Where and when: Moonshiners Bar, Bridge Street, July 16, 8.30pm to 11pm
Australia's favourite Bon Jovi Tribute Show is without doubt the real deal - no backing tracks and no gimmicks, just good authentic rock! This Sydney Rock band delivers the power, passion, and high Energy rock'n'roll synonymous with the unique Sambora/Bon Jovi combination.
Contact 02 6701 8400 for details.
Where and when: Peel Street, Sunday July 16 from 8am
An array of goods on display including earrings, jewellery, candles, cakes, wooden products, baby wear, knitted garments, leather goods, craft, succulents, plants, dog treats, honey, jams, steel items, paintings, signs, wooden toys, pickles and much much more. Queries call 0456 537 389.
Where and when: Capitol Theatre 20 July @ 7.30pm
This thought-provoking performance pulls the treaty conversation out from under the rug, slams it back on the table and invites you to make it a talking point.
Book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or contact the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 02 6767 5200.
Where and when: Calala Inn carpark, July 22 from 8am to 12pm
Great range of goods, including locally sourced fruit and vegetables, jams, honey, plants, handicraft and a few surprises, plus Rotary's famous sausage sizzle!
Enquiries 0427 358 500.
Where and when: Tangaratta Vineyard, 340 Old Winton Road, July 23, 2pm to 4.30pm
Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of live jazz, nibbles and drinks, friends and family in the atmospheric Pyne Chapel at Tangaratta Vineyards and Function Centre.
We are kicking off our Jazz in July series with The Terence Koo Trio. Terence was originally from Tamworth so we are thrilled to invite him back to play for you in our beautiful, atmospheric chapel. The Pyne Chapel will be transformed into a relaxing jazz lounge with beverages and food available - a perfect way to spend your Sunday afternoon!
The Terence Koo Trio's repertoire includes everything from beautifully smooth, traditional blues to super funky jazz and Terence's talent shines through the piano keys.
You can book your ticket for this event as well as pre-order your grazing platter in three different sizes. Beverages will be available for purchase in the chapel on the day.
Contact 0493 564 892
Cost: $10 to $25
Where and when: Capitol Theatre from August 4 to 12 for both matinee and night performances
From the writers of the original television series Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, comes the equally sharply satirical stage version hilariously produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society.
The UK is in crisis: debt is spiralling, unemployment is on the rise and the fragile coalition cabinet, led by Prime Minister Jim Hacker, is at breaking point. But salvation may exist in the form of a complex pipeline deal with the oil-rich country of Kumranistan that would entitle the government to a multi-trillion pound loan.
Recommended for audiences 12 years and older.
Book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or contact the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 02 6767 5200.
Where and when: Tamworth Town Hall, 8 August @7.30pm
Australian folk heroes, and independent trailblazers The Waifs are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night, and will perform for one night only in Tamworth.
The Waifs have continued to forge an independent path over their 30 year career and are showing no signs of slowing down. During the show the band will play the full album from beginning to end and then share other fan favourites.
For this show The Waifs will be joined by special guests and great friends Joshua Cunningham and Felicity Urquhart.
Book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or contact the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 02 6767 5200.
When and where: Nundle Memorial Hall, August 19 @ 1pm; Emerald Hill August 20 @ 2pm, and Barraba, 22 August 22 @ 6.30pm.
Returning for their second tour with Music in the Regions, Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger combine their solo expertise on guitar and harp to create a unique duo that displays the energy, versatility, and beauty of these much-loved instruments, to perform Suite magica.
The duo have performed widely at venues such as Sydney Opera House, UKARIA Cultural Centre at Mount Barker, South Australia, Canberra International Music Festival, and the Australian Digital Concert Hall.
For more details and to book tickets visit www.musicintheregions.com
Where and when: Kootingal Community Hall, September 8 to 10
The 2023 Kootingal Art Show opening will be held on September 8 from 6pm, with supper provided at a cost of $20 per adult and $50 per family.
On Saturday September 9 the show will open from 10am to 4 pm, and open 10am to 3pm on Sunday September 10. Entry costs $5, with morning teas and light lunches available.
Entries will be accepted up to August 27. Forms are available online at Kootyartshow.com or from various outlets around town. The grand champion prize of $1500 is sponsored by Joblink Plus.
The show features a contemporary section as well as junior art and sculpture sections. Juniors can pick up their free sculpture kit provided by Joblink plus at Transwest service stations.
All proceeds raised will stay in this area to be used by Kootingal Lions for community projects.
For more information, contact Lee Rodger 0428 603 993 or visit www.kootyartshow.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.