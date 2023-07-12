There was no wiping the smiles - or the face paint - off the kids' faces in Tamworth on Wednesday.
The Cultural Family Fun Day, which was hosted by the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service (TAMS), took over Viaduct Park, drawing quite the crowd.
There was no surprises with line ups for the face painting and pony rides as the animated faces took off into the playgrounds on the back of Hazel and Warrior the ponies.
There was a serious message in the traditional smoking ceremony to start proceedings, the TAMS team also conducted free ear checks for kids, and helped out locals to complete new birth certificate applications.
The team from Fire and Rescue NSW dropped in to say hello, lunch was served, and plenty of other local organisations like Tamworth Family Support Services were on hand to talk to the attendees.
There was also dancers, cultural activities and jumping castles for the family fun day, ensuring no matter which way you turned in the park, there was something for everyone.
