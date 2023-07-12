History is set to be made as a change to a 27-year long rule about drinking in outdoor spaces heads out for a final round of public comment.
Councillors have approved a long-awaited change to Tamworth council's footpath dining policy which would allow outdoor diners in the CBD to enjoy their drinks without the purchase of a meal, for the first time since 1996.
"TWENTY-five odd years ago we made a decision that there'd be no drinking on the footpaths in Tamworth, and we declared all of the CBD an alcohol-free zone," Tamworth's mayor Russell Webb said.
"As we transition into newer times we're seeing a lot of footpath dining and of course, people wanting to drink during their meals on the footpath."
At council's latest meeting on July 11, councillor Marc Sutherland raised concerns from the public that the change would make the CBD less safe.
"I am slightly hesitant in supporting it, although I will, and that's because of the potential message it sends of the CBD being less safe due to the public consumption of alcohol without meals. " Cr Sutherland said.
READ ALSO:
Before becoming the law of the land, the policy change will go out for one final round of public exhibition to give residents one last chance to air their concerns.
"As a father I know walking down Peel Street and throughout our CBD, it's a very safe place, and to add the risk of people consuming alcohol more frequently can potentially add more risk to that space so I'm interested to see how it goes back on community consultation," Cr Sutherland said.
It won't be the first time residents have shared their thoughts. A survey council conducted from April to May showed more than 60 per cent of residents are in favour of allowing outdoor diners to have alcoholic drinks without a meal, except during Tamworth's country music festival.
"It is commonplace in other cities, a great way to encourage dining out, and supporting hospitality in Tamworth," one survey submission read.
"Get Tamworth out of the Dark Ages and into 2023!!!!" another supporter said.
Cr Sutherland said the large number of submissions made the community's position clear.
"I want to thank the 269 people who participated in the community consultation. It was great to be able to read so many comments and opinions, whatever their perspective was," he said.
The proposed change will be put on public exhibition for 28 days, and if passed, venues will need to update their liquor licenses and venue staff will be responsible for ensuring drinks are enjoyed responsibly.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.