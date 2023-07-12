The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Have Your Say

Tamworth Regional Council to allow outdoor drinks in CBD

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Marc Sutherland said he's concerned allowing outdoor patrons to drink without a meal will make the CBD less safe. Picture file, Peter Hardin
Councillor Marc Sutherland said he's concerned allowing outdoor patrons to drink without a meal will make the CBD less safe. Picture file, Peter Hardin

History is set to be made as a change to a 27-year long rule about drinking in outdoor spaces heads out for a final round of public comment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.