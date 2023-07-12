The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Locum and Regional Specialists Tamworth director Mian Bi says demographics cause health workforce shortages

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 13 2023 - 5:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Specialists Tamworth managing director Dr Mian Bi says demographic changes are contributing to health workforce shortages. Picture file
Regional Specialists Tamworth managing director Dr Mian Bi says demographic changes are contributing to health workforce shortages. Picture file

Health services in regional and rural areas will not survive without locum doctors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.