TWO men have fronted court after they stole hundreds of dollars worth of hay from a property near Tamworth to feed their horses.
Mitchell Rowe, 29, and Noel Ronald Harris, 54, represented themselves in Tamworth Local Court where they both admitted to making off with three bales of barley hay.
The court heard the hay was worth $360, and was taken from a property on Nundle Road, on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Magistrate Julie Soars told the two men hay might be getting harder to get, but that didn't excuse the offending.
"Rural crime is serious, it's taken seriously," Ms Soars said.
Rowe and Harris stole the three bales of hay from outside a property on Nundle Road in Dungowan at about 10pm on May 20.
Court documents reveal the hay had been placed out the front of the victim's home for a customer who had pre-purchased the feed.
The two men pushed the three bales - which weighed about 400kgs each - onto their trailer, strapped them down, and drove back towards Tamworth to their destination on Manilla Road.
Two days later the owner of the Nundle Road property reported the missing hay to police, who then used CCTV to track the vehicle, which was driven by Rowe, through the Tamworth CBD.
Police later attended the Manilla Road home and saw the three full bales being eaten by horses in the front paddock.
They took photos of the bales, which the victim later confirmed were his.
Rowe and Harris were both charged with one count of larceny and were questioned at Tamworth Police Station.
Harris told police the pair had travelled to the top of Port Stephens Cutting to grab a bale of hay he had noticed on the side of the road days before, and on the way home also took the three bales from Nundle Road to feed to the horses.
In court, Harris said he was "regretful" for his actions.
"I'm happy to receive whatever punishment's required," he said.
Ms Soars said she wouldn't record a criminal conviction because of Harris and Rowe's "prior good behaviour".
The pair were ordered to be of good behaviour for 12 months and pay $180 each in compensation.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
