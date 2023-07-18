THE idea of gathering with strangers to discuss death might cause some to squirm, but an event in the city offers up exactly that.
The Tamworth Death Cafe is a casual gathering for friendly chat aiming to increase awareness of death, and sessions have been held at the Library Innovation Studio in Tamworth City Library every third Saturday of the month for more than a year.
The 'Death Cafe' is a social franchise providing a safe space for strangers to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death, which has grown to 85 countries since its establishment in 2011.
Despite the meetings' focus being trained on death and dying, Tamworth cafe facilitator Nancy Sayer told the Leader most gatherings were filled with talk of life.
At the beginning of each meeting, after attendees have grabbed a snack and a drink and socialised, Ms Sayer reads them the guidelines.
"It's a safe place to talk about death and dying to help people make the most of their finite lives, because mostly we talk about life," she said.
"We ask that [participants] listen generously, allow silence, allow tears, allow laughter, and allow differences.
"Have an open heart, use [their] personal experience and I statements, because we're all our own experts when it comes to our own death and dying."
She asks participants to leave their professional identity at the door and give advice only when asked.
Western cultures are uncomfortable about dying, according to Ms Sayer, but holding space for feelings of grief and fear is important.
Ms Sayer's first husband died from a car accident when they were in their mid-20s. She realised then she could die tomorrow, or live to be 94.
"Somewhere in there I think I probably chose to live life knowing those two truths," she said.
"We're all going to do that someday."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
