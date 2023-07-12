A MAN had downed five or six rum and cokes before getting behind the wheel with a car of passengers.
Brendan Patrick Kelly pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving in Tamworth Local Court after he was pulled over by police on Calala Lane.
Court documents reveal the 21-year-old was driving on Goonoo Goonoo Road at about 1:30am on June 25 when police noticed the car making a very slow turn onto Calala Lane.
Due to Kelly's slow driving, police stopped the vehicle for a random breath test.
Kelly - who had three passengers in the car at the time - returned a blood alcohol concentration result of 0.155 - more than three times the legal limit.
He was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he told officers he had drunk five or six glasses of rum and coke between 10pm and 12:45am without eating any food.
The passengers, which included two females and one male, had also been drinking.
At the time, officers said the 21-year-old was very cooperative and appeared remorseful.
In court, magistrate Mark Whelan adjourned the matter for Kelly to complete the traffic offenders program
He will return to court in August for sentencing.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
