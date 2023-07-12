The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tamworth's Brendan Patrick Kelly pleads guilty to high-range drink driving

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Patrick Kelly was pulled over by police on Calala Lane. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Brendan Patrick Kelly was pulled over by police on Calala Lane. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A MAN had downed five or six rum and cokes before getting behind the wheel with a car of passengers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.