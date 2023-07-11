Tamworth Regional Council is calling on its employees and the wider community to participate in the 2023 Local Government Blood Drive.
Hoping to lead by example, the council is giving employees time off to make their donation at the Tamworth Lifeblood Centre on Ringers Road.
"Last year, Tamworth Regional Council donors contributed more than 160 donations of blood and plasma to the blood drive, saving 480 lives. We contributed the third highest number of donations nationally and we can do it again," Tamworth's mayor Russell Webb said.
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood hopes to achieve at least 200 donations from Tamworth's donor centre before the drive wraps up at the end of September.
"At this time of year many of our regular donors are sick with colds and flu, but the need for blood doesn't take a sickie, so we need new donors to step up and take their place," Lifeblood spokesperson Scott Morrison said.
Council staff have already begun filling blood bags for the cause.
Council's coordinator of health and wellbeing Margaret Nooman said she was excited to be able to give blood for the first time in 28 years, having previously been restricted by Australia's 'mad cow' ban.
Over the coming days Ms Nooman will be joined by many of her colleagues, potentially by the hundreds.
"We've got 600 employees at council so we're trying firstly to encourage them to contribute as much as they can, and then for their family and friends to get involved," council's director of water and waste Bruce Logan said.
Mr Logan is a regular blood donor and says the decision to give blood is an easy one to make.
"It's something people can contribute to and give back to the community. It's free and it only takes up an hour of your time," Mr Logan said.
He also said he wanted Tamworth to take the top spot among all local government areas involved in the annual blood drive.
"We've done better in previous years, so we just need to encourage people to get involved and donate whenever they can, either plasma or whole blood it doesn't matter which," Mr Logan said.
The mayor also said he wanted to see increased participation this year and emphasised the significance of every drop.
"With one in three people needing blood in their lifetime, you never know when it might be a family member, a neighbour or a friend who needs it," Cr Webb said.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
