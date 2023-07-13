The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Rugby Union: Cooper Hall suits up for NSW Barbarians at Australian Schools Rugby Championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cooper Hall is just back from playing at the Australian Schools Rugby Championships, Picture by Gareth Gardner 120723GGC
Cooper Hall is just back from playing at the Australian Schools Rugby Championships, Picture by Gareth Gardner 120723GGC

On a miserable March day, Cooper Hall emerged as a future star.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.