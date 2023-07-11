NSW health minister Ryan Park has vowed an "over-reliance" on private recruitment firms in the state's health system will be addressed, but National Party politicians say he should tread carefully in smaller communities.
The former government was "over-reliant" on locum doctors as a "temporary fix" to regional and rural health worker shortages, the minister said.
"It is simply unsustainable," he said.
Tamworth, Gunnedah, Armidale as well as the majority of hospitals across the New England North West rely on locums to fill shifts every week.
The state government has resolved to address the systemic and structural factors underpinning the dependency on private recruitment agencies, which is mainly caused by the regional and rural health workforce shortage, Mr Park said.
"I am determined to see more of our health spending flowing directly to clinicians," he said.
"There is a very reasonable community expectation we reduce this type of spending.
"This won't be achieved overnight or with a single policy, but rather a holistic suite of initiatives."
READ ALSO:
These holistic structural measures are meant to re-calibrate health spending and address workforce shortages in regional and rural areas, and include an inquiry into health spending, implementing the single employer model, among others.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said it was concerning to hear of recruitment agencies taking advantage of small communities by charging the crisis rate at short notice, but recruiting doctors was an ongoing issue.
Sometimes locums were the only way people in small communities could see a doctor, he said, and the government should ensure there weren't unintended consequences for those communities.
"Something needs to change," he said.
"The Labor government needs to be very careful that whatever plan it brings in place does not significantly disadvantage our smaller communities because those smaller communities do need locums from time to time.
"When you have the resident doctor who needs to take a break or is on leave, those locums play a very important role in our communities."
Shadow regional health minister Bronnie Taylor said the issue was a national one caused by supply and demand, and what needed to be done was a regulated cap on local payments at a federal level.
The introduction of a state cap on payments was not possible as doctors would just choose to work in Queensland or the Northern Territory instead of NSW, she said.
Some private recruitment firms were necessary, she said, "because it's not in NSW Health's best interest to be a recruitment agency".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.