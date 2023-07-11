The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Health

Nationals warn locums are often the only way people in small towns can see a doctor

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated July 12 2023 - 8:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW health minister Ryan Park has vowed to address an "over-reliance" on private recruitment firms but shadow health minister Bronnie Taylor said some were necessary. Pictures file
NSW health minister Ryan Park has vowed to address an "over-reliance" on private recruitment firms but shadow health minister Bronnie Taylor said some were necessary. Pictures file

NSW health minister Ryan Park has vowed an "over-reliance" on private recruitment firms in the state's health system will be addressed, but National Party politicians say he should tread carefully in smaller communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.