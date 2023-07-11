The best part of the Gunnedah Colour Run for Sam Davies and his sister Molly was "throwing fun paint" on people as they ran past.
"And I felt quite excited to see the smiles on people's faces and [to see them] just having fun," the 12-year-old Gunnedah local said.
The siblings were among about 60 children and adults from across the region who donned a white t-shirt for the colour run on July 11, as part of the Gunnedah Council-run school holiday program.
Five 'waves' of about seven kids, or adults up to the age of 25, were grouped according to age before taking off in a mad dash towards the finish line.
They dodged or purposefully attempted to get colour bombed by people manning the seven colour stations along the 2.5-kilometre sprint.
It took each group about 15 minutes to complete, said event organiser Susan Frater who waited at the finish line but still managed to get covered in purple and blue powder bombs.
"It's a beautiful day, and there's some super colourful people here," Ms Frater said.
The powder bombs, also known as paint bombs, were made from toxic-free cornstarch and colouring, with Molly, 14, saying "every one just wanted lots of paint on them".
"It was just really fun and enjoyable," she said.
The day was capped-off with a plenty of laughs during the tug of war and a sausage sizzle with music at Donnelly Park where the free event was held from 11am to about 1.30pm.
The colour run is among a range of activities funded by the NSW Government as part of the July school holidays, and includes movies at the Police Citizens Youth Club, a Dr Seuss Scavenger Hunt at the Library, creative workshops and other activities.
