The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Ancient Iranian festival Tirgan celebrated in Tamworth

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAMWORTH local of seven years Haideh Soleimani wants the wider community to get familiar with the culture of the country she was born in - Iran.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.