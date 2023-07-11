TAMWORTH local of seven years Haideh Soleimani wants the wider community to get familiar with the culture of the country she was born in - Iran.
The Iranian community gathered on Sunday, July 9, to celebrate Tirgan - an ancient festival celebrated annually in Iran dedicated to an archangel who generates thunder and lightning for rain to boost harvest and stop drought.
It is also in remembrance of a mythical hero 'Arash the Archer' who settled a land dispute about drought by shooting an arrow to form a border between warring nations and died as a result.
Ms Soleimani said while people in Tamworth are quite familiar with Chinese and Indian cultures, she wants to expose them to more.
"Iran has a very ancient history and a deep culture, so it's good for people to get familiar with the history and the stories that are very beautiful and roots in our culture," she said.
The Iranian community in Tamworth holds events promoting their culture in the country music capital with a fire jumping ceremony in March, called Chaharshanbeh Suri; and a festival celebrating the longest night in winter, although Shabe Yalda is held in summer in the southern hemisphere.
These festivals draw attendees from outside the Iranian community, too, Ms Soleimani said.
"Non-Iranians are very interested to get familiar with our celebrations, our culture, our food," she said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
