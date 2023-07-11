Impressive property in a class of its own | 102 Brisbane Street, Tamworth

ORIGINALLY built in 1876, Marden House is nestled on a large corner block in prestigious East Tamworth.
Stunning and filled with history, Marden House is one of Tamworth's most highly sought after properties.
The property has three residences that have all been renovated.
Live in the main, four-bedroom home, rent the one-bedroom unit and the three-bedroom cottage with a combined income of $700 a week.
You could also use the main home for a business e.g., a doctor's surgery and still have plenty of living quarters.
Or the property could be used as an Airbnb, wedding accommodation, a coffee shop or art studio.
There has been a DA lodged for an Airbnb and a tea house yet to be finalised.
The property is just two blocks from Peel Street.
This property is set in stunning grounds with mature trees and manicured cottage gardens; land size is 1799sq m.
