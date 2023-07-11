Jakob Vearing was never supposed to play on Saturday.
In actuality, he didn't intend to play at all this season, as family, injuries, and his own coaching duties had left him with little desire to take the field in 2023.
But he had let Gunnedah Bulldogs coach, Andy Mack, know that he was available to be called up "if you need to get out of trouble".
"On Thursday night, he said 'Are you available on the weekend?'" Vearing said.
"I said 'If you need me', and he said 'We need you'."
Also read:
So, Vearing showed up play in the Bulldogs' fixture against the Tamworth Kangaroos at Wolseley Oval.
The third-ranked Kangaroos have had a middling year in 2023, having struggled for consistency but shown glimpses of the form that led them to a third-placed finish last season.
Gunnedah, meanwhile, were winless leading into the weekend and sat at the bottom of the ladder.
But, Vearing said, the vibe among the hosts was just different on the day.
"It looked like a different side out there, from what I've seen from the sideline," he said.
"It was really exciting ... they put this extra effort in, a bit of extra bravado. The goals were more celebrated, and they saw their just rewards for that."
Though he is traditionally a midfielder and occasional half-back, Vearing was put in the forwards by Mack due to his lack of match fitness.
Not that the women's coach minded, as Vearing went on to kick five goals to fire the Bulldogs to their first win of the season, 14.17.101 to 6.8.44.
"It just kind of came organically," Vearing said.
"I didn't realise that I kicked five goals until the end of the game ... being there [in the forwards] when I'm not meant to be there took the expectations off.
"It was easy to create options, the boys in the midfield were doing so well, they constantly had [Tamworth's] back line on the back foot."
After he had coached the Gunnedah women to a massive 89-point win earlier in the day, Vearing said following that up with a victory in the men's game produced a "shared moment for us all [at the club]".
"The girls were really excited to see it happen as well," he said.
"It was a culmination for a day for us. It's nice to jag two on the day, it's a good feeling by all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.