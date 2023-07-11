It's been a big start to North Companions' 50th anniversary.
There's been plenty to celebrate on and off the field.
After being selected as one of the lucky clubs, six of their junior girls will be flag bearers at the FIFA Women's World Cup clash between England and Denmark at Allianz Stadium on July 28.
The "amazing" opportunity, as president Steve Mitchell called it, came through Football Australia's Game Changer Program.
An initiative of the governing body's Legacy '23 program, clubs progress through star levels by completing a series of modules and tasks. As they do it unlocks various benefits and incentives.
One of the incentives for achieving one-star status was going into the draw to be involved in the World Cup.
From 32 clubs across the Northern NSW Football zone that applied for the opportunity to have flag bearers and entered the draw, North Companions were fortunate to be one of the eight to be drawn out.
That news came barely after a month after the club were successful in winning $1,000 worth of new equipment from Rebel through their Super Saturday Jersey competition.
Held to celebrate the opening of the Tamworth store, they were one of four lucky winners.
The Tamworth Kangaroos, Manilla Minor League and Armidale District Netball were the other winners.
As part of the promotion, players/supporters were asked to get dressed up in their club's gear and take a photo in front of or in Rebel and upload it to social media. They then went into the draw for the $1000.
Junior player Hudson Essery was the winning North Companions entry.
Mitchell said it was "a big surprise" and a very welcome boost.
"We're a volunteer organisation so whenever you have something like that presented to you you welcome it with open arms," he said.
The club this season has just under 600 players on the books across 60 teams including seniors.
"The five to 11-year-old's are very strong and then 12s and up there's at least two teams in each age group," Mitchell said.
"Then the seniors, there's six competitions and we've got teams in five."
The only they don't is the women's Division 2.
Overall, he said, numbers are pretty similar to previous years but noted that they do have the highest number of ladies and girls registered that they have ever had.
Mitchell expects that only to rise next year on the back of the interest the World Cup will generate.
