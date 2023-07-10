The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Keith Coulton, irrigation pioneer and family man, dies aged 94

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
July 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith Coulton is being remembered as a dedicated agriculturalist and family man. Picture supplied
Keith Coulton is being remembered as a dedicated agriculturalist and family man. Picture supplied

Keith Coulton, an irrigation pioneer, cotton trailblazer and family man, has died aged 94.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.