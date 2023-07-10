The production of the new independent film, Girl in the Shadows, has started its first day of shooting in the New England region.
The Leader caught up with director Darren Hawkins and screenplay writer Stephen Wright before cameras began rolling at the Moonbi Masonic Village on Monday, June 10.
Mr Hawkins said there was so much excitement within the air.
"There is always that little bit of trepidation, but it's a feature film and that is exciting in itself," he said.
"The friendliness in the New England area - that adds that extra little but of excitement to it as well."
For screenwriter and Moonbi resident Mr Wright it is quite an emotional time, as the film has been a long time in the making.
"I started writing it when I was in hospital for PTSD [post traumatic stress disorder], as I was an ex-police officer," he said.
The creatives have a close bond - when Mr Wright began working on the script, Mr Hawkins was his next door neighbour back in Sydney.
"I started handwriting the film when I was in hospital. The story is based around a female police officer with PTSD and trauma from her childhood, and trauma from being in the police," he said.
"I was writing a little bit about my own experiences. When I came out of hospital, I approached Darren and he gave it the software [script writing software] ... then after transcribing it I went to him and we've been fine tuning it ever since."
The film will showcase various locations throughout the region including The Welders Dog in Tamworth, the Nundle Fuel and Cafe, and Country Auto in West Tamworth.
"The entire community has come together and helped, [Tamworth is] such a welcoming and open place," Mr Hawkins said.
Tamworth residents also have the chance to get involved. Local talent has been cast in smaller roles or as background actors, along with being given the chance to take part on the production side.
"I would say there is a 60/40 split, as in 40 per cent of the people I have brought in," Mr Hawkins said.
"We wanted to get people involved in the area, as we want this feel as much as the locals production, as it is ours."
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
