"Our unreasonable transition towards the excessive percentages of renewables has brought about a complete disconnection in how power is produced and how power is priced."
When Barnaby Joyce says stuff like the above quote, you know he cannot explain what he says, let alone admit what actually happened.
Anyone old enough to remember when there was a connection between power production and power pricing, they are remembering when the state governments owned production and owned pricing.
The big disconnection came about well and truly before the transition to renewables began. It happened when the government Barnaby was in convinced the NSW state government to sell its power plants, plus the distribution networks and then remove itself from the selling of that power.
Private profiteers bought up the lot and they have been making an absolute motza from us ever since.
The new owners also let the coal stations run down, with minimum maintenance and no investment, so they could maximise their profits.
Who (besides those responsible like Barnaby) can forget the sale of Vales Point Power station for $1 million in 2015, only to see it valued at $732 million less than two years later and then we watched as it generated over $10 million in profit each year?
Now we observe private money flowing into renewables and Barnaby wants to blame that for the woes his government actually created.
Give us a break, Barnaby.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
I can't decide who I'm more annoyed with - Barnaby Joyce, for this relentless and pointless attacks on renewable energy projects, or the Northern Daily Leader for providing him with a platform to spread misinformation. (Joyce calls for protest march on renewables, 10/7/23).
Joyce loves reminding us he is an accountant-by-trade and wants to see struggling families pay less for their electricity. Yet he blames wind and solar for our woes, which experts like the CSIRO, say is by far the lowest cost way of producing energy, even when factoring in storage like batteries or pumped hydro.
Barnaby is pushing nuclear power generation, but if the thinks powering our country with renewables is expensive, wait until he sees the bill for his preferred nuclear option.
Expert analysis confirms "the cost of building and operating nuclear power plants in Australia remains prohibitively high".
When Barnaby was in office, his government failed to put any limits on the export of our natural gas.
This, combined with a global gas shortage from the war in Ukraine, means we continue to pay top dollar for domestic gas. You might have forgotten about this small detail Barnaby, but the electorate hasn't.
Barnaby objects to transmission lines on his property due 'aesthetic and productivity' concerns. Cry me a bucket of tears.
How would you like a huge great hole in the ground, disturbed water table and/or coal dust on your morning toast? This is what our neighbours in the Hunter Valley and other fossil fuel mining regions have endured for years.
When will Barnaby stop talking off the top of his head and actually consult research published by the CSIRO and others expert bodies?
For a sitting MP to use his (publicly funded) time to spearhead a campaign against renewable projects seems utterly bizarre and inappropriate.
Penny Milson, Tamworth
So our federal member hates renewables for energy, but loves nuclear power, as he continually tells us the sun doesn't always shine nor the wind blow.
Well nuclear accidents don't always happen, but when they occur, who wants to be around?
Perhaps those who don't want their view spoilt or land used with nasty natural elements, could apply to have nuclear reactors in their back yard.
Pretty sure Mr Joyce would have his hand up first .
Please get real.
Pam Poole, Tamworth
I am gobsmacked by the article about Barnaby Joyce in the Leader (11/7).
Achievements according to Joyce comprise of campaigning for a No vote on the Voice, and organising a movement against renewable energy projects. Seriously. Negative politics straight out of a 1950's playbook.
Wouldn't it be amazing if we had an articulate visionary as a member of parliament; instead we have a dinosaur.
We live in a potential renewable energy powerhouse zone ... wind, solar, batteries among other things are the future ... get on the page Barnaby.
Denise McHugh, Hillvue
Well I can assure Mr Joyce my dinosaur obsessed kiddos will be stoked to hear I found an actual dinosaur (for real life) in the Leader on July 11, with our esteemed elected leader calling for a protest march on renewables.
Unfortunately for this particular diplodocus, he manages to contradict himself fairly early on by stating he intends to march to protest both renewable energy, and power prices.
A 2021 Bloomberg report found electricity from a brand new wind farm would cost $80 megawatts an hour to produce. Compare the pair then, with $116/MWh from a new gas baseload power plant, and $143/MWh from a coal-fired power station.
In 2022, the United Nations reported "Renewables are by far the cheapest form of power today".
If Mr Joyce truly cares about the power prices regionally or in Western Sydney as he so claims, then perhaps his team of pterodactyls should have invested in renewables a decade ago when they were in government.
Bronwyn Brennan, North Tamworth
It was reported in the Leader (10/7) that David Littleproud, the leader of the Nationals (but who knows for how long with Barnaby sniffing around), "believes improving education, childcare and regional health are key issues to tackle in a bid to ensure the Nationals better represent women in the regions".
So in opposition he has had an epiphany, has he?
He was part of a government that trashed education, childcare and regional health ... and lets not talk about the Nationals support for the disaster that was Robodebt.
What a joke.
Denise McHugh, Hillvue
Some months ago a very informative meeting was held by the Tamworth branch of Landcare where the cat problem in Tamworth was discussed.
We were told that should a person trap a cat that was causing problems, then the pound would pick it up and deal with it ... as stated by a council representative at the meeting.
After buying cat traps at a price, various people have taken the cats themselves to the pound because the pound has informed them it does not pick up trapped cats; then on arrival at the pound, have been told to take it away as the eight cages they have are already full.
People in desperation have had to revert to some absolutely indescribable acts to get rid of the cats themselves and council should hold themselves for being responsible.
Helen McIntyre, Timbumburi
The way Tamworth Regional Council has increased some rates and charges from July 1 is outrageous and hypocritical.
The Facebook page advising of the changes has been set up by council so no comments can be left on the page. Clearly council knows these increases will be hugely unpopular and won't listen to any of the community feedback.
This is outrageous arrogance and an admission they are wrong.
The best example is the green waste going from zero cost to more than $60 a tonne.
There were no notices at the tip prior to the change so people could be prepared for the change, and very little actual communication to those affected.
Council now gets paid to take the raw materials and charges for the mulch made from it. What other organisation gets paid for the input and output of their business?
Annie Lord, Forest Hills
Blood donations
I refer to your story in regards to blood donations, as a very much proud, 320 plus, donor since March 1992, it's not only a good feeling of the donation, it's the wonderful friendly Tamworth Lifeblood staff that also need to be acknowledged.
Thank you Greg, and the amazing girls for fostering a happy welcoming workplace.
The flavoured milk, juice and snacks are kinda nice too.
Andre Fritze, Tamworth
