Tamworth shoppers will have more choice with three national chain stores headed to the city.
The names of the three stores for Tamworth are being kept secret, and under lock and key, until confidentiality agreements can unleash their details.
Ray White Tamworth principal Malcolm Campbell has their names on his books and can only say a boutique clothing store has been secured for the 220-square-metre shop at 310 Peel Street.
Nearby, the former Thai restaurant at 296 Peel Street, which has been a 12-month deal in the making, has also secured a national chain name but details remain strictly confidential.
And the unmissable giant blue building, formerly Pets Domain, on the edge of the CBD, at 62-78 Bridge Street has locked in a well-known brand, with details also being kept under wraps.
Ray White deals with about 80 per cent of the commercial leases along Peel Street, and Mr Campbell said it all adds up to the fact "there are bigger businesses coming to town".
In the Tamworth CBD area, the Commonwealth Bank is preparing to move across the road for more space, leaving 445-447 Peel Street up for grabs.
Nationals' MP Barnaby Joyce's former electorate office at 259 Peel Street - which has housed the sitting New England member of parliament of the day for about 17 years before it relocated down the other end of Peel Street in 2019 due to security concerns - is still being advertised as prime space for retail.
And the former St George bank premises at 353-359 Peel Street, is up for lease after the bank packed up in 2022 and co-located with Westpac across the street.
But the popular main street is about to nab a new nail salon following the successful lease of the former Kelly's Real Estate spot at number 218.
In the first six months to June this year, Ray White wrapped-up 16 commercial deals which is slightly down from 19 to the previous time last year.
Overall, the local real estate agent leased 41 commercial properties in the calendar year to December 2022.
Mr Campbell said commercial properties across Tamworth were looking "healthier now than ever", with the industrial precinct near the airport also seeing strong growth.
"There's a whole heap of new sheds being built for new tenants," Mr Campbell said.
"And most of those [who've leased near the airport so far] are either new businesses coming to town or existing businesses that are expanding significantly."
LJ Hooker's Sam Spokes said while commercial growth in some areas of Tamworth had stagnated in recent months, he also cited strong growth near the airport.
"For the commercial side of things, there's lots of big projects that are full steam ahead," Mr Spokes said.
"So there's a lot of positivity on that side of the market."
