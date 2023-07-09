In a bid to enhance the region's attractiveness for visitors and residents alike, Tamworth Regional Council has unveiled its latest strategy to overhaul the entrance signs across the council area.
The strategy recommends building several signs, floral corridor enhancements, and public artworks at the gateways into towns and villages.
According to a report going before council at its next meeting, the strategy will encompass "well designed" entrance signage "to create a unique, welcoming experience for motorists entering and travelling around the Local Government area (LGA)."
The estimated cost of the proposal reaches nearly $2.5 million, a bitter pill to swallow for a council already facing an "uncertain" financial future.
But the report going before council notes adopting the strategy does not commit council to the spend.
The report recommends adopting the plan and searching for funding opportunities from a variety of sources as "there are no funds currently allocated to implement any components or priority actions of this plan."
In late 2021, Stewart Surveys was hired by council to prepare an 'Entrance Strategy' into the LGA, improving the look of "key entry points" into Tamworth and surrounding towns.
The first full draft of the strategy went out for community consultation in November 2022, and it has taken several months to make it back to council's desk as the consultants worked with council staff to take on board as many community suggestions as possible.
Much of the feedback council received was positive, with overwhelming support for updating the region's "terrible" signage.
A total of 120 respondents formally commented on the draft strategic plan with many ideas for improvements to the proposed designs.
Over two stages of community consultation, some of those suggestions to make it into the final plan include individual 'themes' on the side of each major town's entrance signs, solar-powered lighting to illuminate the signs at night, and a message on the back of each sign saying, "Thank you for visiting!"
And it's not just signs the strategy is looking to improve, it also advocates for the planting of 'flora corridors' in conjunction with council's Urban Street Tree Management Plan to "to entice visitors off the bypass and into the main street".
The entrance strategy also advocates creating "landmark pieces of public art" in Tamworth, Bendemeer, Kootingal, Manilla, Moonbi, and Nundle.
These art pieces could be monuments like Tamworth's famous Golden Guitars, silo art like the mural in Barraba, or any other "tangible public asset."
An "integral" piece of the entrance strategy is recognition of the land's traditional owners, according the report.
From the strategy's inception, council has been working with the local Aboriginal Lands Council to incorporate elements that respect and represent the region's Indigenous culture appropriately.
These elements include an Acknowledgement of Country in the signage, the use of local rock in sign bases, and a commitment to putting "totem" artwork designed by local Aboriginal artists on each of Tamworth's new signs.
The strategy recognises some of the region's historic signs also contribute to the area's heritage. As such, many signs will continue welcoming residents home for some time yet.
The 'Hometown of Josh Hazlewood' sign in Bendemmer is one that will stay, and no signs will be removed until replacement signage is ready to be installed.
As for the final cost, the figures quoted in the plan are $1,918,572 for the signage; $116,675 to create flora corridors; and $444,500 to go towards eight new public art installations.
However, the report notes these figures were quoted in the the second quarter of 2023, meaning they are liable to change.
