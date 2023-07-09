In a move that will leave residents without a pool this coming summer, the Walgett council has made the decision to decommission the town's ageing swimming pool.
The Walgett Memorial Swimming Pool has been closed due to various issues, including leaks and a failing sand filtration system.
It is estimated to cost in excess of $1.7 million to temporarily fix for the 2023/2024 swimming season.
The decision has prompted Member for Barwon Roy Butler to emphasise the importance of investing in the region's pool infrastructure and address the challenges faced by many communities in regional NSW.
During a recent interview with ACM, Mr Butler expressed his long-standing concern about the state of pools in the region.
"We've had a lot of pools that were built in the 40s, and 50s, and some even earlier and they're coming to the end of their life, and they're very expensive items to replace," he said.
Mr Butler acknowledged the significance of pools in enhancing the quality of life for residents, particularly in disadvantaged communities with high Indigenous populations.
"A lot of my communities are significantly disadvantaged already," he said.
"Learn to Swim programs are important, especially if the rivers are in a risky state. You don't want people in the river, unsupervised. At least at a pool, you've got lifeguards and supervision."
In a conversation with Walgett Shire Council mayor Jane Keir, she discussed potential alternatives, including arranging bus trips to the nearby swimming pool in Lightning Ridge.
However, Mr Butler expressed his dissatisfaction with the notion, saying, "we shouldn't have to put kids on a bus just to go for a swim."
Councillor Keir said the situation confronting the community was "dire".
"We're 115 kilometres from Coonamble's pool and 80 kilometres from Lightning Ridge's pool and the tyranny of distance means this is a diabolical situation for our residents," Cr Keir said.
"A lot of people in our community don't have air-conditioning or can't afford to run it due to increasing power prices, so the pool provides relief during what is a long and hot summer.
"There's a real safety aspect to this as well because it makes it hard to do learn-to-swim programs without a pool, and it will also force more people to the rivers."
Mr Butler stressed the need for positive and pro-social activities, especially during scorching summer temperatures that can reach the mid-40s.
"If you're going to see temperatures in the mid-40s, in summer, you want something that's positive and pro-social for people to go and do and certainly, going and jumping in the pool is a great way to do that," Mr Butler said.
Highlighting the financial challenges faced by local councils, Mr Butler called for assistance from the state government to tackle the mounting problem.
"Our councils can't afford to do this on their own, you're talking billions of dollars to replace these pools," he said.
While acknowledging the difficulty in securing support, Mr Butler said the need to prioritise funding and maintenance should be based on a risk-based approach.
Mr Butler also revealed his efforts to raise awareness among key stakeholders, including the NSW Treasurer and the Minister for Local Government, to ensure the issue remains on their radar.
"Certainly, the last government was aware of it. The new government's aware of it," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
