Businesses will have limited eligibility for the Instant Asset Write-off than what was previously available.
From July 1, the new eligibility requirements mean businesses with an aggregated turn-over of less than $10 million a year can access an instant tax write-off for the purchase of assets valued up to $20,000.
"The Instant Asset Write-off is a wonderful scheme in that it directly supports and encourages economic growth," Parkes MP Mark Coulton said.
"While I'm glad to see it wasn't completely cut in the recent federal budget, it has been so reduced that I'm worried about the ramifications for businesses across the Parkes electorate who in the past could rely on this support."
Mr Coulton said the tax write-offs mean agriculture businesses could purchase assets like heavy machinery or drought mitigation infrastructure .
"That money spent would typically go to locally based suppliers and contractors," he said.
READ ALSO:
"The new limits on the Instant Asset Write-off have minimised its effectiveness, because a lot of the work done in agriculture needs those higher thresholds to remain in place.
"Many businesses across the electorate of Parkes will now be ineligible to access this assistance, or won't find it worthwhile given that many items of farm machinery for example cost beyond $20,000."
Mr Coulton said this was "another example" of the importance of understanding how local economies work in agriculture areas.
"Something Labor just doesn't seem to have a handle on," he said.
Mr Coulton said if Labor saw the Instant Asset Write-off as wasteful, "I challenge them to give me a better support mechanism to provide assistance to our farming communities and their economies".
"This cut is no good for the Parkes electorate, and like so many Labor policies needs some serious rethinking," Mr Coulton said.
"I have said it many times: regional Australia and working Australians are where our economic strength lies, and Labor needs to recognise this."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.