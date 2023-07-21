In January Hamish Dunbar was in the stands at Allianz Stadium watching brother Stu strut his stuff for the Australian Men's sevens side in the Sydney leg of the World Series.
On Saturday they will run out together a world away from that - Quirindi Rugby Park and its picturesque outlook to the surrounding farmland probably about as far removed as you can get.
It will be Stu's second game for the Lions after deciding to join his younger brother in the sky blue and white after his time with the sevens program came to an end.
"When I came about finishing up with the sevens I sort of thought, I didn't want to go back and play for Sydney Uni, I didn't want to move and play overseas again as I've done that a few times," he said.
"I thought I still love the game and I still love training and staying fit so I thought while I'm not injured and I'm still young enough, I'd try and get up there and play a few games with my brother."
"That was the main driving factor - to get to play with my brother again."
Other than the odd game here and there, the two haven't had the chance to play consistently together since 2016 with their journey's taking them on different paths.
Stu's would see him pull on the green and gold a few years later, and open the door, literally, to the world.
Making his debut at the 2020 Los Angeles tournament, during his time with the program he was involved in some memorable moments including the London win in 2022, which was the men's side's first tournament gold medal since 2018, the first win at the prestigious Hong Kong 7s in 34 years and the historic World Series triumph.
Another highlight was playing at last year's World Cup in Cape Town, which was an "unreal experience".
He also had the "honour" of captaining the side for a couple of tournaments earlier this year.
But, as he reflected "all good things have to come to an end" and while ideally he would have loved to have pushed on to next year's Paris Olympics, especially after getting injured just before Tokyo, he is enjoying his new found freedom, so to speak.
Since finishing up with the program in late May, the 31-year-old, who also has one cap to his name for the Melbourne Rebels, has been a bit of a "nomad" - splitting his time between the family's properties at Wagga Wagga and Wilcannia, Sydney, where he is doing some coaching at his alma mater - Scots College, and spending time with his brother and new nephew in Tamworth.
After the rigidity of the life of a professional athlete where everything is "spoon fed to you" and "your calendar's by the minute", it has been a refreshing change.
"It's been nice to just take it back a notch and move a bit slower," he said.
And also get back to the heart of what rugby is all about.
"A lot about why I play the game is for the change rooms after," Stu said.
"And sitting in the change rooms after (his first game), even though we lost, it was just a group of men, all sort of on the same path, and you're all just sitting there having a beer.
"That's what I really enjoyed."
Hosting Narrabri on Saturday, one of the intriguing battles of what is a crucial clash for both sides - only a point separates them - will be Stu's match-up with good mate Will McDonnell. The two won a Shute Shield together in 2018 as the Uni 10 and 12.
Elsewhere third-placed Moree host fourth-placed Walcha while Pirates travel up to Inverell.
