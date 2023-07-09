The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Rugby: Nick McCrohan hat-trick helps Pirates to 37-33 win over Quirindi

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 9 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McCrohan scored Pirates first three tries in their win over Quirindi on Saturday. Picture File, Gareth Gardner
Nick McCrohan scored Pirates first three tries in their win over Quirindi on Saturday. Picture File, Gareth Gardner

It's been a couple of years, this far into the season anyway, but Pirates are back on top of the Central North table after making it five in-a-row with a hard-fought 37-33 win over Quirindi at Quirindi on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.