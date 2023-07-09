It's been a couple of years, this far into the season anyway, but Pirates are back on top of the Central North table after making it five in-a-row with a hard-fought 37-33 win over Quirindi at Quirindi on Saturday.
The bonus of the win was that with Gunnedah's 30-17 loss to Moree - their second in three games - Pirates leapfrogged the Red Devils into the No.1 spot.
"It's been a couple of years since we've been on top," prop Andrew Collins said.
"So it was nice when we got into the sheds and found out."
It confirmed what, on the back of their big wins over Narrabri and Walcha to close out the first round and victory over Moree the previous week, is becoming apparent: they are a real premiership force in 2023.
"We're getting there," Collins said of Saturday's performance.
"We still haven't played our best footy and we're sitting on top of the table now so that's good."
Clawing their way back from 21-5 down to prevail 40-31 in their first round encounter with the Lions, on Saturday Pirates scored the first two tries and led for most of the game.
But there is a reason the Lions are fourth and they again took it to them, although had Pirates been able to convert more than one of their seven tries they might have enjoyed a bit more breathing room.
Dominating the scrums in their earlier meeting, Collins said they were strong again as was the lineout and the forwards in general.
New winger Josefa Goneduadua also continued to make an impression.
Making his second starting appearance he scored a double.
"He's amazing," Collins said.
He earned the three points, the two going to breakaway and scorer of their first three tries, Nick McCrohan.
"He's just always good. He's 'Mr consistent' at the moment, he's unbelievable," Collins said.
Prop Michael Purtle picked up the one.
The game was also notable for the debut of a former Australian 7s rep, with Stu Dunbar joining brother, and Lions No.8, Hamish in the blue and white hoops.
The bonus points they earned for finishing within seven points and scoring four tries were enough for them to hold onto fourth going into a tough run the next few weeks with Gunnedah, followed by Narrabri and then Walcha.
In the other game on Saturday Narrabri defeated Scone 34-13.
TABLE: Pirates 53, Gunnedah 50, Moree 47, Quirindi 41, Walcha 39, Narrabri 38, Inverell 23, Scone 17.
