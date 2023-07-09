The Northern Daily Leader
Major change to 27-year drinking policy to go before Tamworth council

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Tamworth Regional Council Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker oversees the directorate pushing for the change to Tamworth's outdoor alcohol restrictions. Picture file, Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Regional Council Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker oversees the directorate pushing for the change to Tamworth's outdoor alcohol restrictions. Picture file, Gareth Gardner

Changes to a 27-year long rule about drinking in outdoor spaces will be on the table at Tamworth Regional Council's meeting this week.

