Changes to a 27-year long rule about drinking in outdoor spaces will be on the table at Tamworth Regional Council's meeting this week.
A report going before councillors on Tuesday would allow the consumption of alcohol without a meal at outdoor dining premises in the Tamworth CBD's Alcohol Free Zone.
If adopted, customers dining at outdoor establishments in the CBD will be allowed to enjoy their drinks without being compelled to purchase a meal.
The report would also send an updated footpath dining policy out for community consultation for a period of 28 days, making good on industry demands to change the "outdated" rules.
Under current regulations, diners in outdoor spaces are only allowed alcohol if the drink is paired with a meal, and during the Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) no outdoor drinks are allowed at all.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the beleaguered hospitality industry secured an exception to the TCMF-related portion of the outdoor dining policy, and outdoor patrons were allowed alcohol with meals for the first time since 1996.
Despite concerns from the community about the potential for public drunkenness or other anti social behaviour, council's report says the temporary change "created no negative impact," attributing this in part to improved CCTV infrastructure and a "robust" liquor cccord Tamworth didn't have 27 years ago.
Those findings prompted an even greater push for year-round changes, leading to months of community consultation during which council found more than 60 per cent of residents are in favour of allowing outdoor diners to have alcoholic drinks without a meal, except during TCMF.
Submissions gave reasons for supporting the policy change, including the potential benefit to local hospitality businesses, improving the "vibe" of the CBD, or other cities' successes in allowing drinks at outdoor venues.
Beyond members of the community, the report says council also consulted with members of the hospitality industry, NSW Police, and the NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority.
NSW Police have raised concerns about who is expected to enforce the proposed policy change - officers or venue staff - but council has decided to keep its full comments confidential.
Police also requested council impose a condition that no glass be served with meals on the footpath after 9pm and that no glass be present in footpath areas after 10pm.
If councillors accept the proposed changes on Tuesday, venues will need to apply for updated liquor licenses, patrons will still be required to remain seated while enjoying alcoholic drinks, and an updated Use of Public Footpaths for Restaurant and Outdoor Seating Policy will go out for public exhibition.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
