Tamworth bid farewell to NAIDOC Week with a resplendent display of elegance and cultural pride at the highly-anticipated 2023 NAIDOC Debutante Ball.
The event on Saturday night proved a resounding success as more than three dozen young Aboriginal men and women made their debut for a crowd of hundreds from their local community.
"Their confidence has grown heaps. They've also made a lot of friendships while preparing for this. A lot of them are now offering to help out in the community," NAIDOC Ball organiser Cassie Withers said.
The halls of the TRECC were packed with enthusiastic attendees, including many proud Gomeroi and Kamilaroi elders.
"Elders never used to be able to do this stuff, so it makes me proud to be able to show them what I can do," debutante Ellie-May Turner said.
READ ALSO:
The evening began with an emotional speech and Welcome to Country by Kamilaroi man Len Waters.
The night's program was a seamless blend of tradition and contemporary entertainment, including traditional dances by the Gomeoi Dance Company and performances by singer Christine Anu and Gomeroi rapper Kobie Dee.
As the girls prepared, they told the Leader about their unbridled anticipation for the night's events.
"I'm really excited. The lead-up to it has been full of events ... lots of dance practices and traditional stuff like making skirts and earrings and stuff," Miss Turner said.
"I feel a little nervous, but I can't wait for it," fellow debutante Emerson Flick said.
The ball was a fitting finale to the week of NAIDOC celebrations, and the girls looked back fondly on the experiences that brought them together in the lead-up to the big night.
"I feel like I've learned a lot more about my culture and made some great new friends," Miss Flick said.
To prepare, the girls took part in workshops on cultural connection, learning traditional dances, weaving, and jewellery-crafting, some even going on to sell their creations at the Gather and Trade markets mere hours before the Ball.
The night's organisers were ecstatic to have it finally all come together.
"It's really special to see," Ms Withers said.
Ms Withers said she hopes the main thing the debutantes take away from the night is a newfound sense of confidence, leadership, and purpose.
"The event has helped them with stepping out to be a leader in their community. The youth will be our next generation of elders so it's important to be proud of their culture and the achievements they've made tonight," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.