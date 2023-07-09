For Corey Anderson, there was nowhere to hide.
That did not stop him from trying though: he attempted to parry the interview request to his assistant, John Kirk - beseeched him almost. Kirk seemingly did not hear the plea.
Anderson then endured a ribbing from his fellow Rovers as his photo was taken for the article, after improving Hillvue beat North Companions 2-1 at Gipps Street.
"He's a great coach and a really great bloke who loves God and doesn't take himself too seriously," said Hillvue's teenage striker Ethan Woods, a member of Trinity's congregation.
Anderson hails from the Central Coast, but has long called Tamworth home. He ended a lengthy break from football when he joined Hillvue in 2021.
"He's really good for a chat and a laugh," Woods said of Anderson. "But also, he's got a lot of wisdom and knowledge when it comes to football and life in general."
This is Anderson's first season as Rovers coach. He still plays when needed, as happened in reserve grade on Saturday.
"Just made the comeback three years ago to play with the guys - something to do on the weekend," the former Singleton Striker said. "And yeah, it's been a great club to be part of."
While Christianity was "a big part" of his life and the lives of other Hillvue players, it was "a diverse club", Anderson said, adding: "We have a lot of boys from Trinity, but also a lot of boys that aren't from the church scene. It's a great mix."
Anderson, who looks after plant and fleet at Gunnedah Shire Council, said it was Hillvue's goal to leave an impression on the league that extended beyond results: parents should want their children to join Rovers.
Of course, results do matter - as shown by Anderson and his players' jubilation after Saturday's win - their fifth of the season and their first back-to-back in 2023.
"It was a gutsy effort," Anderson said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
