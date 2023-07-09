The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's NAIDOC Week celebrations draw to a close

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated July 9 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:30am
Tamworth's NAIDOC Week celebrations came to a close with two highly-anticipated events: the Gather and Trade Markets and the NAIDOC Debutante Ball.

Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

