Tamworth's NAIDOC Week celebrations came to a close with two highly-anticipated events: the Gather and Trade Markets and the NAIDOC Debutante Ball.
The markets didn't draw as large a turnout as organisers had hoped for, but the excitement in the air was palpable as vendors showed off a variety of homemade and hand-crafted wares.
Local dinosaur movie buff Byron Phillips also brought the Jurassic Jeep 'Rex' to the market, providing a roaring good time to kids and families.
The highlight of the week was Friday's NAIDOC March through Tamworth's CBD.
Hundreds of community members gathered in Viaduct Park before filling the streets with vibrant banners, uplifting songs, and chants paying homage to the region's Kamilaroi and Gomeroi Elders.
Another event which stole the show was the Elders Long Lunch at Tamworth West Leagues Club on Thursday, furthering the theme of this year's NAIDOC Week: For Our Elders.
As curtains fall on NAIDOC Week in Tamworth, there is still one more event to look forward to. Rain on Wednesday last week postponed a cultural burn on Locks Lane, which was moved to later this month.
And organisers are already preparing for next year's NAIDOC Week, promising an even greater display of support and enthusiasm for the region's rich Aboriginal heritage in 2024.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property.
